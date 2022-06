It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.

