Bristol, TN

Tourism leaders rack up regional Pinnacle Awards

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Those in the tourism industry are accustomed to showcasing the best of their city and community. But this year, as it has for the past 25 years, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Awards honored the people behind tourism throughout the region. “This year we’re...

Government
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 13

June 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items from Johnson City, which was the dateline. June 12 was the date of all of the news items. Readers learned that “The Knights of Pythias gave a banquet last Friday night at George R. Brown’s restaurant. The following who were present speak highly of the evening’s entertainment: G. W. Slater and family, Riley Henson and wife, M. R. Miller and wife, W. H. Crawford and wife, Floyd Jones, W. A. Jones, J. H. Bowman, F. P Burch, B. F. Childress, Geo. H. Berry, Rev. J. R. Herndon and Geo. R. Brown and family.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Walters State to offer first Tenn. community college Spanish certificate

MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will offer a certificate in Spanish beginning this fall, becoming the first community college in Tennessee to offer such a program. Classes can be taken in traditional classrooms or online. “While planning this program, we received so much positive feedback from business and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Terry Lynn Smith

WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Axmen earn wild win over Doughboys

For the 11th consecutive time during this Appalachian League baseball season, Johnson City and Kingsport ended the game with the opposite result. Every time the Doughboys have won, Kingsport has lost, and vice versa. Playing each other Monday night, the trend was assured to be maintained. But the up-and-down nature...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Leroy Brooks

ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Link Hills Invitational to get local amateur tour rolling

Tri-Cities Amateur Golf Tour begins this week with the Link Hills Invitational in Greeneville. The local tournament schedule has traditionally begun with the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club, but that event has been moved to August as the club works on some course renovations. That makes Link Hills...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Central Drive-In at 70 – Herrons work to preserve drive-in’s history, place in community

BLACKWOOD — Summer may not arrive officially until June 21, but the Central Drive-In has been celebrating its 70th consecutive summer since May. Buddy and Paula Herron are the second family to have owned and operated the Central since it opened in 1952, and they say that makes the staple of Wise County outdoor entertainment the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in Virginia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Gathering place – Sisters envision old store as start to revitalize Lee County community

EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents to gather after a combination of events: completion of the four-lane section of Route 58 and the eventual bypassing or closing of businesses like the old Wheeler Store that sat empty along the highway.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County lawmakers praise new school funding plan

Washington County’s delegation to the state House of Representatives told a meeting of area Republicans on Monday that a recently passed formula for funding public schools is a major step in addressing educational needs in Tennessee. The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act will replace the state’s 30-year-old Basic...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Judy Lyle Shelton

Judy Lyle Shelton, age 80, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at American House Assisted Living Community in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. Judy was born to Gordon and Peggy Lyle in Johnson City, Tennessee, on February 2, 1942. She was known as the “silver...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events throughout the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, June 11 What: American Heritage FestivalWhere: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill RoadWhen: Saturday and SundayMore information: CLICK HERE What: Free Fishing Day in TennesseeWhere: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Clark wins home race at Vintage Motocross championship

BLOUNTVILLE — Kingsport rider Steve Clark had never competed at his home track before Saturday’s Vintage Motocross National Championship race at Muddy Creek Raceway. He made up for lost time with a third-place podium finish and a win during the weekend event. Clark rode his Yamaha to a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cora Ann Casey Sutphin

JONESBOROUGH - Cora Ann Casey Sutphin, 65, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Erwin and was a daughter of the late Zack Casey and Mary Ethel Smith Hollifield. Cora attended Embreeville Freewill Baptist Church. She had worked at Jay Sweeney’s Auto Sales for over 22 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Casey; a sister, Kathy Hambrick; her loving step-father, Floyd Hollifield; a nephew, Jason Casey and a niece, Tammy Casey.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Conasauga River nearly became important in Tennessee history

As the only river in Tennessee that is not part of the Mississippi River system, the Conasauga River is the answer to an interesting trivia question. It nearly became a lot more than that. The Conasauga flows west through Polk and Bradley Counties, then turns south into Georgia. It later...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

This week at Johnson City Public Library (June 12-18)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. LIBRARY NEWS. • The library is closed Sundays through...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

