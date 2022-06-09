Tourism leaders rack up regional Pinnacle Awards

ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.

