ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tan

By Daniel Hamburg, George Stockburger
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4fNa_0g6BMZ5c00

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time.

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to assist the rescue, according to a dispatch supervisor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this incident.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said they were managing the situation and are “extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv1h1_0g6BMZ5c00

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

This 100-Year-Old Abandoned Funhouse Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Film

Carnivals and fairs are one of the most memorable events ever when you are a kid. We had our county fairgrounds right behind my house as a kid, and every year I could hear the rides going, and people having the time of their lives. I remember trying to sneak through the fence that separated the wooded area of my back yard and the fair grounds. I got in trouble more than a few times for sneaking out of the house and spending hours at the fair. These places are always full of life when the activities are going on. What they turn into when they become abandoned though, it’s quite a haunting sight. A photographer by the name of Seph Lawless decided to sneak into the abandoned Bushkill Park. The pictures he took show a depressing, and very creepy fate for a place that used to provide so much joy.
NJ.com

Swimmer dies during Jersey Shore triathlon, officials say

A man died while participating in Sunday’s 9th Annual Escape the Cape Triathlon and Open Water Classic, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The man, a Wilmington, Delaware resident who was more than 70 years old, was taking part in the swimming portion of the event at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he went into “apparent cardiac arrest,” authorities said.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Elizabethtown, PA
City
Mars, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Early chocolatiers enjoy sweet smell of retirement after decades serving Lehigh Valley

The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies During NJ Triathlon Event

A Delaware man died during a triathlon event in Cape May County, New Jersey. The man, who officials say was over 70-years-old and from Wilmington, was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Tan#Wrigley#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
NorthcentralPA.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos. On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came...
ALLENWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through house in Lehigh County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. – A fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Washington Township, Lehigh County. Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 4300 block of Mountain Road, near Main Street, just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews said the home was fully involved in flames when they arrived. There...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Legendary Philly Car Collector Dr. Frederick Simeone Dies

Legendary Philadelphia car collector and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Frederick Simeone has died at the age of 86, a spokesperson for the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum confirmed. “Late last evening, as the first rays of light began to appear on the Mulsanne Straight, we lost our hero and champion, Dr. Frederick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

500 gallons of cooking oil stolen in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole approximately 500 gallons of cooking oil from a Polk Township restaurant. Officials said about 500 gallons of cooking oil were stolen on June 1 from Frank’s Pizza shop on Interchange Road in Monroe County. You can contact Lehighton […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Triathlete from Delaware dies after race

A Wilmington man competing in Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon near Cape May, New Jersey has died. Officials say the 70-year-old man was spotted in distress near the finish of the one-mile swimming portion of the race. Lifeguards rescued him and CPR was performed before he was taken to Cape...
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

N.J. driver killed in 2-car crash in South Jersey

An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

22 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Berks County Drug Bust

WYOMISSING, PA — A resident of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania was apprehended by the Wyomissing Police Department in a large drug bust. Branden Anthony Jacobo, age 22, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances and related offenses on June 6, 2022. Authorities state that on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing man

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Dover man. 38-year-old Benjamin Gaughan was reported missing Sunday evening, after making statements that were concerning for his health and safety. Gaughan is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He has...
DOVER, DE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy