Homeowners in Pottawattamie County buy into buy out program

(Audubon) It’s back to square one for the Audubon County Board of Supervisors when it comes to upgrading their emergency communication tower. In an effort to gain better coverage for the southern end of the county, EMA Director Tyler Thygesen was tasked with seeking out an alternate tower location somewhere along Highway 44. The potential site was put to the test by Motorola. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen shares the results. “Instead of putting it by the Audubon water tower this would actually be West of Highway 44 on a hill top. To see what that would look like if it would give Exira, Kimballton, and Brayton a little better coverage. What it turned out was according to their computer simulation with topography it didn’t really help Exira, Kimballton, or Brayton, but it hurt Audubon a lot.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO