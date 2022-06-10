ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for allegedly groping 13-year-old girl in Swampscott Starbucks

By Susannah Sudborough
 3 days ago

Police said Starbucks employees saw the man follow her out of the Starbucks.

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl in a Swampscott Starbucks.

Fred Hyyoot, 43, of Swampscott, was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person younger than 14.

Police said the victim called 911 to report the assault from a Panera Bread across the street from the Starbucks where she had reunited with her mother.

Police said the victim, who was 13 years old, was visibly upset, and that it took a while for her to calm down.

She then told police that a man, later identified as Hyyoot, had walked up behind her, grabbed her buttocks, and moved it up and down while rubbing her lower back.

Police said they were impressed that the victim had taken a picture of the man who had assaulted her, which helped police identify him.

Starbucks employees told police that they had seen Hyyoot follow the victim out of the Starbucks and across the street, but that he instead entered a Walgreens when he saw that the victim had met up with her mother.

Police found Hyyoot in the Walgreens and had the victim positively ID him before he was arrested.

After facing the charge in Lynn District Court on Tuesday, Hyyoot was sent by a judge to Tewksbury State Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

Police said Hyyoot was known to Swampscott police because he had caused a number of disturbances in the town over the past couple weeks.

universalhub.com

Apparent street race ends in crash, death in Codman Square

Live Boston reports a crash on Washington Street at Tremlett Street in Dorchester early Saturday left a woman dead. Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a large crash scene involving several cars, in which firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the two occupants of a black car, one of whom died at Carney Hospital nearby. Witnesses say the driver of that car and a silver SUV were driving parallel to each other when they made contact and spun out of control. The driver of the SUV tried to drive away from the crash, but when he couldn't, he and his passengers got out and ran away.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Every on-call Manchester, N.H. police officer responds to massive brawl at 7-Eleven

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A chaotic scene at a Manchester 7-Eleven required the response of every on-call police officer after a massive brawl broke out at the convenience store on Friday night, according to police. George Stanley, 29, Richard Cooper, 24, Howard Cooper, 25, and Alexander Cooper, 29, were all...
thisweekinworcester.com

Search Warrant Leads to Gun, Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - Officers with the Worcester Police Gang Unit arrested two individuals on Seymour Street after serving a search warrant on Friday, June 10. Officers entered the residence around 6 AM as a woman threw a plastic bag out of a window, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officers found the bag, which appeared to contain cocaine.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man killed in Methuen shooting on Saturday

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Methuen. Police say the male victim was shot early Saturday morning. The age of the victim and his name were not released. “At approximately 2:40 am, the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the...
liveboston617.org

Woman Clings to Life After Motorcycle Hit and Run

At 11:45 p.m. last night, reports of a hit and run involving a motorcycle and a car left a female victim in critical condition and a male victim with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The car involved in the collision fled the scene of the crash. First responders determined the site of the crash at Harvard Street and Franklin Hill Avenue, near Harambee Park in Central Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

DA: Man shot, killed in Methuen

Investigators said this is not a random act of violence and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to a joint statement from police and the Essex County district attorney’s office. Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to reports...
METHUEN, MA
Daily Voice

Methuen Crimes Unit Makes Triple Arrest For Drug Trafficking: Police

A collaborative effort between the Methuen Street Crimes Unit and the North Shore Gang Task Force resulted in the arrest of three individuals on various drug charges, authorities said. Nicole Landry, Juan Francisco Mendezdiaz and Odalis Hernandez were arrested and charged with various drug possession and distribution charges, Methuen Police...
Boston

Boston

