Imagine yourself as Britney Spears, for a moment. Indulge me. Picture the scene: you’re about to get married to the person you love. It’s your third time lucky – your first marriage to a childhood friend, some 18 years ago, lasted only 55 hours (an arguable flash in the pan romance). Your second marriage, which lasted two years, resulted in two children – now 14 and 15. Not something you’re likely to forget, thanks to the legacy of love of becoming a mother. Yet still not your “happy ever after”. Not really. And then you meet husband number three,...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO