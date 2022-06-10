ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Austin Wynns: Two hits in loss

Wynns went 2-for-2 with an RBI in a 4-2 loss Thursday against Colorado. Wynns was acquired...

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Madrigal is being replaced at second base by Andrelton Simmons versus Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. In 115 plate appearances this season, Madrigal has a .222 batting average with a .513 OPS, 8 runs,...
Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

LINE: Dodgers -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0. San Francisco is 31-26 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Giants have gone 24-4 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles...
Klay goes for swim in Bay in healing attempt ahead of Game 5

By Klay Thompson's standards, he is not having a good 2022 NBA Finals and he'd be the first to admit he isn't playing at the level he expects of himself. After the Warriors spent nearly a week in Boston, they returned to the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon and Thompson did the only thing he could think of to try to reset and clear his mind ahead of Game 5 on Monday night at Chase Center.
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
Luis Rengifo not in lineup for Los Angeles Sunday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Rengifo is being replaced at second base by Matt Duffy versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In 98 plate appearances this season, Rengifo has a .233 batting average with a .644 OPS, 2...
Elias Diaz sitting for Colorado in Saturday's Game 1

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Diaz is being replaced behind the plate by Brian Serven versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 151 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a...
Max Stassi sitting Sunday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Stassi is being replaced behind the plate by Kurt Suzuki versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In 131 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a .246 batting average with a...
Giants make 4 errors in sloppy 4-2 loss to Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors, and the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Francisco 4-2 Thursday to take two of three from the Giants.San Francisco made a season-high four errors, including a pair in the fourth by second baseman Thairo Estrada.Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who are 3-6 against the Giants this season.Blackmon reached leading off the fourth when Estrada, standing on the right field grass as part of a shift that had three infielders on the right side, dropped his...
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Serves as DH again

Varsho started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Phillies. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is still figuring out how to align his lineup after catcher Carson Kelly was activated off the IL on Saturday. While Kelly was out, Varsho could start at catcher while prospect Alek Thomas manned center field, which was Varsho's spot to start the season. Now, with both young hitters in need of consistent at-bats in a crowded outfield, Lovullo placed Varsho at DH and Thomas in center in the two games since Kelly's been back. The DH spot helps, but Lovullo needs to find chances for six outfielders.
Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
Giants' Carlos Rodon: Returns to dominance Sunday

Rodon (5-4) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Dodgers. This was the second time Rodon's kept runs off the board in his 12 starts this season, and he hadn't recorded eight or more strikeouts since May 9. The 29-year-old threw 64 of his 98 pitches for strikes and efficiently limited the Dodgers' chances to generate offense. Rodon has a 3.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 83:25 K:BB through 65 innings in 12 starts. He'll look to build off of this start next weekend in Pittsburgh.
Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Homer, double in win

Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers. Entering Sunday, Yastrzemski was 0-for-10 with five strikeouts across his last three games. It didn't take long for him to snap the slump, as he homered in the first inning for what was the final run of the contest. He also snapped a seven-game RBI drought Sunday. For the season, he's posted a .275/.377/.467 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and 14 doubles while going 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts through 50 games.
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
