Minnesota's first COVID-19 test-to-treat site opens Friday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota's busiest COVID-19 testing center in Brooklyn Park is adding a test-to-treat option Friday where vulnerable people with coronavirus infections can...

KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

20 fired employees now suing Mayo Clinic over COVID vaccine mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 20 formers employees are now suing Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Foundation for religious discrimination. Six different lawsuits have now been filed in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota over Mayo terminating employees who failed to abide by the healthcare provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The former employees worked at Mayo Clinic or Mayo Foundation facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Arizona.
MnDOT announces $2 million in Transportation Economic Development funding available for projects in Greater Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Cities, counties, tribes and other government entities in Greater Minnesota are encouraged to apply for matching funds for local transportation infrastructure projects that support economic development, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. Greater Minnesota is defined as all counties outside of the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area.
MINNESOTA STATE
15 People in Minnesota Impacted by Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

(UNDATED) -- Fifteen people in Minnesota were reportedly sickened as part of a multi-state salmonella outbreak. The outbreak, according to the C-D-C was linked to backyard poultry. People across 38 states were affected by the outbreak. Of the 219 total illnesses reported, 27 people have been hospitalized and one person has died.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.
MINNESOTA STATE
Moose collides with car and goes through windshield in St. Louis County

NORTHLAND TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road when it collided with a moose in the roadway. The moose went through the windshield. The incident happened close to midnight Saturday night. The vehicle was carrying four...
DULUTH, MN
Around the Circle This Week: June 9, 2022

Still Battling High Waters: Northern Minnesota and other parts of our expanded Big Lake neighborhood continue to deal with flood waters. Rainy Lake passed its record high-water mark ... and the the Rainy River Basin in both Minnesota and Ontario is experiencing flooding. "This is a historic flood that has already exceeded the records set in the 2014 flooding, and could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake," the National Weather Service reports. "It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak (crest), and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels through June." This has affected access to some areas in the boundary waters and visitors should make contact before arriving. Meanwhile, the Rainy Lake Gazette posted information for outside volunteers who want to help, including a heads up to bring protective wear such as rubber boots, hip boots and/or chest waders, along with sunscreen and bug spray. "The Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center is anticipating additional severe weather before flood conditions peak," the Gazette staff reports. Ben Sunne of Up North Anything Photography took drone video of the local flooding at International Falls.
Will Minnesota legislators finish what they started with a special session?

Some big tax and spending plans didn't get finalized in the regular session that ended on May 23rd. That's left a lot of money on the table and a lot of unhappy groups that wanted a piece of the state budget surplus. Governor Tim Walz says he’s optimistic about reaching an agreement while some top lawmakers are not. MPR Reporter Brian Bakst gives Cathy Wurzer a status update.
MINNESOTA STATE

