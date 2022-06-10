ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Champ: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for June 9

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Champ. Champ’s adorable ears, kind eyes, and precious head tilt are hard to resist. Champ is looking for a home to settle into, a family to show him all the love he deserves, and in return, he will be your very best buddy.

This lovable 10-month-old pup is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. If you’d like to add a wonderful dog to your life, visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today.

Our Featured Pet, Champ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVXlR_0g6BL1Rc00
Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGBHr_0g6BL1Rc00
Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

