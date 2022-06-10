ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD

By Christopher Braunschweig
Legacy Plaza is the home of the All Class Reunion this year. Newton Alumni Weekend will kick off 6 p.m. June 10 at 400 W. Fourth St. N. Building 20. Both Gezellig Brewing Co. and The Cellar Peanut Pub will serve as beverage providers for Cardinal alumni.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served to those who pay the $7 cover charge per person, which will support Dollar For Scholars. Food trucks will also be getting up at the venue for more access to delicious eats. Classes will be assigned a table to decorate and gather at Building 20 and the courtyard.

Newton Alumni Association will be reaching out to class representatives. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance, but the association requests advance tickets so they can plan food accordingly. Visit www.newtonalumni.org to purchase tickets ahead of time. Of course, the party does not end on a Friday night.

Please email konibunse@yahoo.com to find out where your Saturday night class reunion will be held. Information to venues are on the “Reunion Info” tab at www.newtonalumni.org. Ike’s, Pizza Ranch and Elk’s have classes already scheduled.

The June 12 brunch and hall of fame will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Newton High School upper gymnasium. Tickets are $15 per person. Class representatives can accept payments, if they so choose, for their class. Payments can also be mailed to Newton Alumni Association, PO Box 623, Newton, Iowa, 50208.

Koni Bunse, vice-president of the Newton Alumni Association, said the annual class reunion brings everyone together. It is a true party atmosphere and almost feels like a big family reunion at times. Bunse said the familiarity and “common cause of Cardinals” makes people feel like relatives.

“It’s a homecoming,” Bunse said. “…It’s nice to touch base again and to see friends again and to find out how they’re doing and what they’re doing and hear about their kids and grandkids and great-grandkids. Our lives have changed, but we remain Cardinals. We’re forever Cardinals.”

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

