The results are in, and three Tampa spots can now call themselves Bib Gourmand winners as part of Michelin Guide restaurants. Our three local bright spots are Ichicoro in Seminole Heights, Rooster & The Till in Seminole Heights, and Rocca in Tampa Heights, right next to Armature Works. Our local food scene is one of the many reasons Tampa has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S. right now.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO