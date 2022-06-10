ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremont, IL

CI Road Trip: Tremont Turkey Festival

 3 days ago

PHOTO GALLERY: East Peoria Small Business Extravaganza

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Saturday was the 2nd annual East Peoria Small Business Extravaganza, featuring over 80 vendors and hosted by The Pickers Daughter. The following photo gallery is a glimpse into the vendor fair, putting local businesses in the spotlight!
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tremont community wraps up annual Turkey Festival

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tremont Turkey festival weekend ended with a parade and thousands of people enjoying the last day. The chairman of the festival’s cooking committee, Jack Moser, said the event has been a tradition for 58 years. He said the original purpose of the festival...
TREMONT, IL
Peoria card show sets up shop at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Collectors, traders and anyone interested was invited out to the Northwoods mall Sunday afternoon. Cave Collectibles hosted the Peoria Sports Card and Collectibles Show where vendors sold cards, Funko Pops, and sports memorabilia. Hundreds came out for the show’s 3rd year. Showrunners said...
PEORIA, IL
Pekin Car Show sets up free for the community

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - All unique cars were invited 2nd annual Manufacturing Maintenance Solutions car show. In its debut, the event did so well that showrunners wanted to do it again but this time bigger. The goal of the show was to bring the community together and with nearly 400 attendees showrunners believe that goal was achieved.
PEKIN, IL
Moss Avenue blocked off for festival fun

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Multiple blocks on Moss Avenue were blocked off for the 41st Annual Moss Avenue Antique Sale & Festival. Hundreds walked the streets trying and buying different antiques, collectibles and clothes. Homeowners and outside vendors set up shop. The Pettengill-Morron House Museum opened up its...
PEORIA, IL
Beautiful Nightly/Weekly Cabin For Rent On Scenic Island In Illinois

Living in the Byron area, I get asked that question a lot and I never had a real answer until now. If you have been looking for a unique getaway in the area you are in luck. Ogle County, Illinois provides spectacular views of the beauty of the Rock River. The view along Route 2 from Byron to Dixon is picturesque and looks like something you would see in a nature-theme calendar. A perfect example is Byron Forest Preserve.
Costumes and Candy in Morton

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of downtown Morton were filled with mini heroes and fun characters on Saturday. PLACE PumpkinLand Community Events and many stores participated in Kid’s Dress-up Day. Kids were invited to dress up as any character they’d like and stop by the shops...
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Celebrating Pride month in Detweiller Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrating community Saturday, dozens gathered at Detweiller Park for the annual LGBTQ+ Cookout. The event, in its eighth year, was sponsored by the Peoria City/County Health Department, UnityPoint Health, Central Illinois Friends, The Hult Center for Healthy Living, Peoria Proud, and Club Diesel. Organizers said...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Gold on ISU campus for the first time

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Illinois State University’s (ISU) Campus. This is the first time the car show has been held on their campus. President of Bloomington Gold, Guy Larsen, said about two thousand Corvettes were present and more...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington Gold Corvette show concludes today

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington was sure to wrap up this weekend at Illinois State University with the Gold Corvette show. Attendance included a crowd of 15,000 people. Attendees were able to sharpen their skills with learning how to be a Corvette enthusiast. The show featured never-before-seen cars...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Local fire results in emergency demolition

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

They’re not kitten! PCAPS eliminates adoption fee as cat intake soars

PEORIA, IL
Crews respond to garage fire in Peoria Sunday morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A sleeping homeowner was woken up when emergency crews responded to a garage fire early Sunday morning. Around 2:00 AM, firefighters responded to a call for a garbage can on fire on West McClure in Peoria. When they arrived, they found an unattached two car garage with heavy fire and smoke coming from it. Crews pulled hose lines and extinguished the fire, stopping it from extending into the house. The homeowner was asleep during the incident.
PEORIA, IL
Mr. Crab appears to have closed

The giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at the corner of Springfield and First in Champaign appears to have closed. We reviewed lunch at the Cajun seafood house in February 2020 and were impressed. Mr. Crab's restaurant website and Facebook page have been removed.
East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
EAST PEORIA, IL
Construction continues on Springfield roads with new closures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects that were underway last week in Springfield will continue this week as other projects commence. As part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, Cook Street will close for 10-minute increments throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to steel placement. Only after the steel is […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

