49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that they haven’t begun working on a contract extension for DE Nick Bosa but they expect him to be in San Francisco long term. “That’s how both sides are going at it now,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m not too concerned with it. I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time. But seeing him for the first time in a while, Nick always takes care of himself as good as any athlete I’ve ever been around, and he had a good Florida tan, seeing him yesterday. His quads are still huge, and he’s ready to play football whenever it’s time to go.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO