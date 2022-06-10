ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Excessive heat warning in effect Friday-Saturday for Cuyama area, cooling centers open

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County will open three cooling centers on Friday and Saturday after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Cuyama area ahead of the expected high temperatures forecast.

The warning is in effect from Friday at 10 a.m. until Saturday at 10 p.m., and the county will open three cooling centers in the area where people can seek relief from the excessive heat.

Click here for more information about the cooling centers, and tips on how to stay safe during the heat wave .

