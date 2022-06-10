Possible Record Heat Ahead

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...

PALISADE, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO