ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Possible Record Heat Ahead

By (Christopher Guevara)
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many people across the Western Slope have been feeling the warm temperatures for the past several days. The temperature will stay warm over the weekend, with some locations on the brink of breaking...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
9NEWS

Man dies after suffering heat-related illness on western Colorado trail

PALISADE, Colo. — A bicyclist died after suffering a heat-related illness on a Western Slope mountain bike trail Saturday, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said around 6:45 p.m., they got a call about a man with a heat-related illness near mile marker 28 on the 32-mile Palisade Plunge trail. Deputies said the cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was riding the trail alone and ran out of water. A group of three other riders stopped to help him and called 911.
PALISADE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
KJCT8

CMU Graduate: Go Code Colorado Winner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A recent Colorado Mesa University graduate took first place in Go Code Colorado alongside a fellow classmate. Go Code Colorado allows students the opportunity to present data research and analytics on issues around Colorado communities. With the research done students can invest in ways to help make a difference around local communities.
KJCT8

Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 am Sunday near 12 Road and Hwy 6 and 50.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Western Slope
KJCT8

Protecting pets during hot days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we approach the summer season, temperatures have recently stayed hot. While temperatures will continue to keep warm, it is essential to know that if you are a pet owner, different tips can help during the heat. With many pet owners taking their furry friends...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County COVID-19 cases on the rise; community level raised from medium to high

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - After several months of low case rates in Mesa County, the area is continuing to see a slow but steady rise in cases. Mesa County was previously moved from low transmission rates to medium on June 3, just a week ago. A comparatively small increase has been seen, with a 7-day average of approximately 20 per day during April and May, rising to 50 cases at the beginning of June, and then peaking at 78 on Thursday.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version

Pet owners brace yourselves for scorching heat this weekend. Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction. Prosecutors unveil their case against a former Grand Junction man, Richard Vandervelde, accused of murdering his mother, Sylvia Frens. Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Public Health WIC program is helping families out during the baby formula crisis. Families around Mesa County are feeling the impact of the baby formula shortage and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, often referred to as WIC, is providing families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and help with groceries.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
westernslopenow.com

Concerned voters hope to ban insurrectionists

Just one day after the first live committee hearing discussing the January 6th insurrection, a group of Colorado voters rallied outside of Representative Lauren Boebert’s office building to demand change. “Get out of government you don’t belong there,” said Anne Landman, during a the demonstration on Friday, June, 11.
KJCT8

Mesa County’s 1st Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ron MacLachlan is the founder of Pro-Police Rally Colorado, an organization with a mission to demonstrate community appreciation and support for local law enforcement. “This has nothing to do with politics,” said MacLachlan. “This has to do with community and each and all of those...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction

WE'VE BEEN HEARING FROM VIEWERS ASKING US TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE UPCOMING PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION AMID SOME CONFUSION AMONG AFFILIATED VOTERS.. THE MESA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BUSTED TWO MEN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO CARS AT TRAIL HEADS AND OTHER PLACES IN MESA COUNTY... Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Colorado Sheriff and Senator clash over high capacity ammo law

The 2 gun national pistol competition is coming to the Cameo Shooting & Education Complex in Palisade, but a letter from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to Manager Walt Proulx of the complex about the law banning high capacity magazines and the hardship it causes is under fire. Sheriff Rowell says, “That law is a very, poorly written law. So, you can legally possess a high capacity magazine under certain circumstances, and I’m not interested in going there, and start looking through people’s bags. These are people that are coming to our community to compete in shooting events.”
PALISADE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy