Possible Record Heat Ahead

The 2 gun national pistol competition is coming to the Cameo Shooting & Education Complex in Palisade, but a letter from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to Manager Walt Proulx of the complex about the law banning high capacity magazines and the hardship it causes is under fire. Sheriff Rowell says, “That law is a very, poorly written law. So, you can legally possess a high capacity magazine under certain circumstances, and I’m not interested in going there, and start looking through people’s bags. These are people that are coming to our community to compete in shooting events.”
Comments / 0