ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Robb Elementary students will be relocated to two other schools this fall

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBOOF_0g6BIvSK00

June 9 (UPI) -- Robb Elementary's 550 students will be relocated in the fall to two other Uvalde elementary schools, Superintendent Hal Harrell said Thursday.

The relocation plan was unveiled after school officials announced last week that no student will return to Robb, the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history. The May 24 shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Robb, south of downtown Uvalde, was where most students in second through fourth grade attended school. Including Robb, there are five elementary schools in the district, each one devoted to several classes of certain grades.

Most of the students who went to Robb will be relocated to Flores Elementary, said Harrell, who leads the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Flores is where most of the fifth and sixth graders go to school in Uvalde.

Students entering second grade in the fall will stay at Dalton Elementary, which typically serves students in pre-K through first grade.

Harrell said there will be security measures in place as students go to summer school and return for the 2022-23 school year. These include having officers at each campus during summer school and hiring more officers for the upcoming school year.

In the coming weeks, Harrell said, he will continue updating parents about developments at Robb, such as when parents can pick up their children's items from the school.

"We recognize our families and staff have questions that we do not have answers to yet," Harrell said at the press conference.

Harrell did not say what would happen to Robb Elementary, but there have been calls from state and local officials for the school to be demolished and a new one be built in its place.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, told San Antonio television station KSAT there is hope that the federal government will provide a grant to rebuild the school. He said President Joe Biden, who visited Uvalde on May 29, told him, "We're going to look to raze that school and build a new one."

"I can't tell you how many little children that I've talked to that don't want to go back into that building. They're just traumatized. They're just destroyed," Gutierrez told KSAT.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has said he believes the same should be done.

After outlining the plan for Robb Elementary students, Harrell would not take questions regarding school district police Chief Pete Arredondo.

According to Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Arredondo's decision to wait more than an hour for backup officers instead of immediately moving into the school was the "wrong decision, period."

Reporters at Thursday's news conference asked Harrell if he still trusted Arredondo and if he would continue as police chief. Harrell said he would not answer questions about the ongoing investigations or school staffing matters.

"That's a personnel question," Harrell told reporters on Thursday. "I am not able to answer that in a public forum."

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune

original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 3

Related
KSAT 12

Great Graduates: Celestina Martinez, Harlandale ISD

SAN ANTONIO – Persistence, perseverance and passion describe today’s Great Graduate from Harlandale ISD, who is not letting anything slow her down. Celestina Martinez is using her life experiences to motivate and help others. “There were 17 bullet holes in my walls, and it was scary. It was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kytvnews.com

Uvalde Police Chief Defends Response To Robb Elementary Massacre In First In-depth Interview

ZeroHedge— Uvalde Police Chief Defends Response To Robb Elementary Massacre In First In-depth Interview Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism over his response to the shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has defended his actions in his first public interview. Uvalde school district Chief of Police Pete Arredondo hugs a school student at a community prayer evening held the day after a...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde announces new grade configuration for campuses

UVALDE, Texas — Superintendent Hal Harrell will be meeting with his senior leadership team on Thursday afternoon to discuss options for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s high school graduations. Harrell, UCISD’s long-time superintendent, told his school board last week he expects to schedule weekly updates with the community...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students. A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, 44, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The 74

Five Takeaways From Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s Interview With the Texas Tribune

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. This week, Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo and his attorney granted an exclusive interview to The Texas Tribune to detail his version of what happened inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, when a shooter killed 21 people. Arredondo communicated with the Tribune through a phone interview, […]
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Today: Texas Country Benefit Concert held in Hondo for Uvalde shooting victims

HONDO – UvaldeRadio.net is throwing a Texas Country Benefit Concert on Sunday with ticket revenue going to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund, according to a news release. The goal is to help families impacted by the deadly mass shooting on May 24 that claimed the lives of 21...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary Schools#Summer School
KENS 5

San Antonio couple recognized after fostering dozens of children

SAN ANTONIO — By the numbers it is more than impressive. Joseph and Diane Ness have four biological children and four adopted children. As if that is not amazing enough, they've fostered roughly fifty children over the last thirty years. Recently SJRC honored the Ness family as their foster parents of the year. More than deserved! Their opening hearts and loving home is almost impossible to measure. They have positively impacted countless children over the years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

Great Graduates: Sierra Christa, Medina Valley High School

SAN ANTONIO – Sierra Christa was born and raised in Castroville and started her education at age three, and along with six other students she would share a classroom with them for many years to come. “I initially went to school at St. Louis, which is a little private...
CASTROVILLE, TX
mypcblife.com

Sean of the South: Homecoming

Nineteen kids came romping up the golden staircase, taking two steps at a time, sprinting toward the mother-of-pearl gates. It’s a wonder they didn’t knock Saint Peter over onto his Blessed Assurance. The children all smelled like little-kid sweat and stinky feet. Their loud footsteps could be heard...
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
376K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy