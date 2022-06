Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO