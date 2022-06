If you were born and raised in Montana, you know a simple “hello” isn’t exactly how we say “hello.” I know, I know. I get it. That sounds banana sandwich crazy. On a recent trip to my hometown of all 100 people in a rural farm/ranch community, I was quickly reminded of how exactly to greet a stranger, friend, neighbor, or someone you might have a distaste for because they still owe you $20 from high school, DAVE!

