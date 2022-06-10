ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold hits for power in softball win against Nodaway Valley

By Bennett Blake
(Griswold) Five of Griswold’s 14 hits went for extra bases in an 11-1 home softball victory over Nodaway Valley.

Makenna Askeland got the bats rolling with a two-runner homer in the 1st. Brenna Rossell reached on an error with two outs and Askeland made the Wolverines pay for it when she deposited a ball over the right field fence. Makenna Askeland would finish with a home run, a double, and two RBI.

The home squad turned a turned their 2-0 edge into a comfortable 7-0 advantage when they sent eight to the plate in the 2nd. Batters six through nine in the order had consecutive hits to start the big frame. Marissa Askeland, Joey Reynolds, and Abby Gohlinghorst singled followed by a Whitney Pennock double. Pennock went 2/2 on the night with two doubles and two RBI.

Nodaway Valley’s lone tally in the run column occurred in the top of the 3rd. Maddax DeVault hit a sky high fly to center and reached on an error. Whitney Lamb singled home DeVault. Lamb had two of the team’s five hits and posted the Wolverine’s lone RBI. Other hits from the visitors included a Maddax DeVault double along with singles from Ashlyn Gutierrez and Lindsey Davis.

Griswold sent eight more batters to the plate in a three run 3rd inning. This ballooned the lead to 10-1. Karly Millikan doubled in the 3rd and the Tigers drew three walks. After a scoreless 4th inning the home team would tack on one run to end the game early in the 5th at 11-1. Pennock led off the 5th with a double and scored on an error.

Brenna Rossell struck out nine batters, allowed five hits, one walk, and one unearned run. She’s 4-1 in the circle this season and Griswold is 8-1 overall. Nodaway Valley falls to 4-4. Jorja Holliday threw 1 1/3 innings and Whitney Lamb worked in the circle the rest of the way.

