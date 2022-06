Even Klay Thompson believes Stephen Curry’s Game 4 explosion is the best performance of the Golden State Warriors star in the NBA Finals. Curry has delivered several incredible plays in the NBA Finals throughout his career, but there is no doubt Game 4 on Friday was one of the most important, if not the most crucial. Facing the threat of falling to a 3-1 hole against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors sharpshooter exploded for 43 points to help the team win 107-97. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists, doing it all for the Dubs to keep them within the game and stage a comeback by the fourth quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO