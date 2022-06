We are experiencing the last days of spring 2022, and life in the Tehachapi Mountains has begun to shift into the rhythms of summer. June is typically a busy month in the natural world, and the warming temperatures lead to lots of activity. Reptiles, which are totally absent during the cold months, are frequently seen now. Spend any time outdoors in the country, and you will encounter the ubiquitous Western Fence Lizards, known as “Bluebellies” (Sceloporus occidentalis) as well as their less widespread and smaller, but also common relatives, the Side-Blotch Lizards (Uta stansburiana).

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO