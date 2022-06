Former Oregon signee Dior Johnson tells On3 he will officially visit Mississippi State on Tuesday, June 14th. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy backed off his nearly year-long pledge to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Givony also noted that Oregon signed two veteran guards from the transfer portal this offseason — Jermaine Couisnard (12.0 PPG at South Carolina) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (11.1 PPG at Colorado). The Ducks will also return starting point guard Will Richardson, who has now withdrawn from the NBA draft.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO