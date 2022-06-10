ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

January 6 hearings: TV schedule and how to watch

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE committee hearings for the infamous January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol are underway.

Audiences will be able to watch the January 6 hearings live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oif4_0g6BGPuG00
The select committee hearings investigating the January 6 Capitol attack began on June 9, 2022 Credit: EPA

How can I watch the January 6 hearings?

On June 9, 2022, the Select Committee Hearing began to discuss the events that occurred on January 6, 2021.

The hearings will take place on YouTube on the official account titled January 6 Committee.

On June 9, the first hearing began at 8pm ET and will last a total of 90 minutes, Deadline reported.

There could be up to eight hearings in June alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq1Wk_0g6BGPuG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2E3T_0g6BGPuG00

Reports say that more hearings could take place in September 2022.

Deadline also reported that the committee is set to reveal unseen footage from the attack on the Capitol.

Interviews with Donald Trump's former White House staffers are also reportedly set to take place during the hearings.

The hearings also show interviews with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

What is the schedule for the January 6 hearings?

The first hearing began on June 9, 2022, at 8pm ET on YouTube.

On June 13, 2022, at 10am ET; the second hearing is scheduled to take place.

There are said to be more hearings scheduled for September 2022.

The full schedule for the January 6 hearings has yet to be officially announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0UA2_0g6BGPuG00
On January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump gathered outside the US Capitol Credit: AFP or licensors

What happened on January 6, 2021?

On January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump protested the election results of the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Many people stormed the US Capitol on that day.

President Joe Biden won the election in November 2020.

On January 20, 2021, Biden was officially inaugurated as the President of the United States.

The hearing on June 9 is set to include testimony from Nick Quested.

Quested is a documentary filmmaker who followed the right-wing group known as The Proud Boys as the Capitol was attacked, Deadline reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kB0L_0g6BGPuG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkDRy_0g6BGPuG00

A video from February 2022 of former Vice President Mike Pence discussing the election of 2020 was played at the June 9 hearing.

"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said in the video.

Comments / 26

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump comes full circle with celebration of Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump seems to realize that the Jan. 6 committee, its evidence, and its presentations are a major public event. The former president also seems to have some understanding of how devastating the case against him is. As a New York Times analysis of last night’s primetime hearing explained, “In...
POTUS
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
488K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy