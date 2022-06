Another match has been added to the June 14 episode of NXT 2.0. It has been announced that Wes Lee will take on Xyon Quinn this Tuesday in a match that Quinn requested during last week's episode of NXT. The two faced off once before with Wes Lee scoring the win via rollup after having been dominated for the majority of the bout. Quinn is now looking to prove that Lee was nothing more than lucky on that night.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO