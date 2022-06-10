ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local school celebrates first Multicultural Day event

By Brett Willand
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a delightful Thursday evening full of diversity, creativity, and joy for students and teachers at the MLK Charter School of Excellence.

The MLK Charter School of Excellence held its first Multicultural Day. Those who attended were encouraged to wear clothing that highlight their ethnic heritage.

22News spoke with organizers about the event.

“As you can see were made up of many nationalities, cultures, and ethnicities here at school, and we love to celebrate that,” said Cynthia Griffin, the Community Engagement Coordinator.

Attendees were also encouraged to cook their favorite meals to share during the event, and students were excited to perform in front of their friends and families.

