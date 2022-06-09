Two charged after a head-on crash involving homemade go-kart; suspects allegedly burn vehicle in cover-up

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people are charged in Miller County after a head-on crash on Wednesday morning and then allegedly trying to cover it up.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. on Tannis Ridge Road at Dam View Road , according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol . Troopers said a homemade go-kart driven by Jerry L. Catron, 37, of Eldon, was hit head-on by an SUV while he was waiting to make a left turn.

Catron was thrown from the go-kart, according to the crash report. Emergency crews took him to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Brandi May, 35, of Tuscumbia, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers later arrested May just after 3:35 p.m.

Troopers also arrested Zachary D. Puckett, 35, of Eugene, in connection with the case.

According to a probable cause statement, Puckett is charged with knowingly burning or exploding, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution of a felony and refusal to identify as a witness.

Puckett and May are accused of burning the vehicle May was driving when she allegedly hit Catron.

According to a probable cause statement, Puckett and May told troopers that Puckett was fishing in the area and didn't know about the earlier crash. Troopers later found the vehicle burned. May told troopers that she burned the vehicle and then walked to Puckett's residence, according to court documents.

Troopers reported seeing Puckett's hands and pants had black soot on him and finding gas cans in the bed of Puckett's truck.

May and Puckett were in the Miller County Jail on Thursday without bond.

