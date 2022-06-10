Preston residents send town, school budgets to referendum unchanged

Preston — With little discussion and no changes, residents sent proposed town and school budgets to referendum June 22, despite significant spending increases in both spending plans.

About 50 people attended the town meeting Thursday. Several people made quick comments to support the proposed school budget of $13.45 million, with a 7.8% spending increase.

Only one resident, Steve Ballirano, spoke on the proposed $4.5 million town government budget, an 8.6% spending increase over this year. He called it “very thoughtful” in taking into consideration the impact inflation and rising costs are having on the town’s expenses.

But he also asked that town leaders consider using more of the town’s healthy $4 million undesignated fund to reduce the proposed 1.05-mills tax rate increase the budget would require. He said residents are facing rising food, fuel and housing costs as well.

The Board of Finance in May proposed using $850,000 in town surplus funds to offset the tax increase, the highest amount since the $750,000 budgeted in 2017 to offset taxes. The use of town surplus, along with an overall 8.7% increase in revenue projections, would put the projected tax rate at 27.99 mills, an increase of 1.05 mills over this year’s tax rate.

Residents voted Thursday to send both town and school budgets as presented to referendum from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, with voting at Preston Plains Middle School.

Not subject to referendum, the town’s debt service payments will drop by 2.9% next year to $755,500.

During earlier budget discussions, First Selectwoman Sandra Allyn-Gauthier cited rising costs for many aspects of the budget, including fuel costs for gasoline and diesel up by 22%. She budgeted a 4% raise across the board for employees, still below the Social Security cost-of-living increase.

Superintendent Roy Seitsinger said the proposed school budget, with a $977,438 spending increase, would keep all current programs and staffing. Several fixed costs contributed to the proposed spending increase, he said, including a $116,000, or 8%, hike in health insurance costs, a $530,000 boost in contracted salaries and an expected $310,000 rise in high school and special education tuition.

According to the town budget presentation document, for a homeowner with a house assessed at $175,000, taxes under the proposed budget would increase by $183 next year, from $4,715 to $4,898.

Town and school Finance Director Cindy Varricchio said in recent years, the Board of Finance has voted to use a portion of town surplus to offset taxes, but most of the time the money was not needed due to budget surpluses or higher than anticipated revenues.

For the 2021-22 budget, the Board of Finance budgeted to use $660,000 in surplus funds to cover the budget, but all or most will not be needed. Town officials “conservatively” returned $550,000 of the budgeted amount back to the undesignated fund, the budget presentation document stated.