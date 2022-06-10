ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 05:11:00 Expires: 2022-06-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and north central Hanover Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bumpass, or 13 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Dawn, Kings Dominion, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Vermilion County in east central Illinois East central Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomasboro, or near Champaign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Urbana around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Joseph, Sidney, Ogden and Homer. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 239 and 247. Interstate 74 between mile markers 182 and 197. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Rip Current Statement#Vicinity
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1043 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Litchfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylor Springs around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sorento, Reno and Woburn. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 41 and 52. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOND COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Severe Weather Alert for Some Areas in the Eastern United States

Severe weather is expected to hit the Eastern United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Scattered strong to severe storms have been forecasted over some portions of the region, traversing through the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, Ohio Valley, and the southern Appalachians. While severe storm systems are...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olsburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Westmoreland, Blaine, Olsburg and Randolph. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 06:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke will thin late this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 06:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The thickest smoke is from Fairbanks west. Smoke will thin late this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid-Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. DEQ is forecasting a PM2.5 Action Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 934 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bingham Lake, or 9 miles northeast of Windom, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mountain Lake around 945 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Delft and Wilder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to mid- Moderate statewide. Today, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sangamon County in central Illinois South central Cass County in west central Illinois Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 855 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arenzville, or 7 miles southwest of Virginia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Literberry around 900 AM CDT. Jacksonville around 910 AM CDT. Alexander around 925 AM CDT. Franklin around 930 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Nortonville, Sinclair, South Jacksonville, Jacksonville Municipal Airport, Berlin, Concord and Lake Jacksonville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 61 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Hancock, Lucas, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood and Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures and heat index values are expected Wednesday afternoon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy