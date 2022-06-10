ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-11 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Vermilion County in east central Illinois East central Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomasboro, or near Champaign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Urbana around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Joseph, Sidney, Ogden and Homer. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 239 and 247. Interstate 74 between mile markers 182 and 197. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Olsburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Riley and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Rip Current Statement#Northwest
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burt; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER CASS COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SARPY SAUNDERS SEWARD STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Lyon; Miami; Morris; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington; Wyandotte SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 346 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LEAVENWORTH LINN LYON MIAMI MORRIS OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RILEY SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE WASHINGTON WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1043 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Litchfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylor Springs around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sorento, Reno and Woburn. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 41 and 52. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 40.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 34.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT/145 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Upper Michigan, including the following counties, Gogebic and Ontonagon. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT /145 PM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT /1043 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Porcupine Mountains State Park, Mirror Lake, Clark Lake, Lake of the Clouds and White Pine. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Also, please never drive through flood waters. Target Area: Watonwan .An area of thunderstorms may continue to develop and move across southern Minnesota, which could lead to flash flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota and southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Rice, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan. In southeast Minnesota, Goodhue. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 3 to 5 inches locally, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 33.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 28.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: West Glacier Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Montana, including the following area, West Glacier Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, JUNE 21 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, June 21. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Farm ground along the river in White and Woodruff counties begin to flood. Seasonal agricultural impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 26.6 Mon 9 AM 26.6 26.5 26.3 Falling Slowly
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.2 Mon 9 AM 28.5 27.7 26.5 28.5 7 AM 6/14
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 934 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bingham Lake, or 9 miles northeast of Windom, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mountain Lake around 945 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Delft and Wilder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 06:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke will thin late this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Allamakee, central Winneshiek, southern Houston and southeastern Fillmore Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Decorah, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mabel around 1010 AM CDT. Spring Grove around 1020 AM CDT. Caledonia around 1030 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Hanover, Hesper, Nordness, Highlandville, Quandahl, Riceford, County 5 And Peyton Road, Bluffton, Locust and Sattre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

