Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 40.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 34.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO