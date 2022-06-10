ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-11 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND EASTERN COTTONWOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A flash flood warning continues for portions Cottonwood County until 1215 PM CDT.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 40.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 34.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Vermilion County in east central Illinois East central Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomasboro, or near Champaign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Urbana around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Joseph, Sidney, Ogden and Homer. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 239 and 247. Interstate 74 between mile markers 182 and 197. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Lawrence; Meade; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE ZIEBACH IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST WYOMING CAMPBELL CROOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, GILLETTE, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, MOORCROFT, PHILIP, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, SUNDANCE, UNION CENTER, AND WRIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1043 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Litchfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylor Springs around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sorento, Reno and Woburn. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 41 and 52. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Olsburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Riley and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Winneshiek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Allamakee, central Winneshiek, southern Houston and southeastern Fillmore Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Decorah, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mabel around 1010 AM CDT. Spring Grove around 1020 AM CDT. Caledonia around 1030 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Hanover, Hesper, Nordness, Highlandville, Quandahl, Riceford, County 5 And Peyton Road, Bluffton, Locust and Sattre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston .Thunderstorms are expected through at least the morning hours. Some areas may see repeat thunderstorms with high rainfall rates and totals in the 3 to 6 inch range. This could lead to flash flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are expected through at least the morning hours. Some areas may see repeat thunderstorms with high rainfall rates and totals in the 3 to 6 inch range. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: West Glacier Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Montana, including the following area, West Glacier Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 33.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 28.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sangamon County in central Illinois South central Cass County in west central Illinois Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 855 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arenzville, or 7 miles southwest of Virginia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Literberry around 900 AM CDT. Jacksonville around 910 AM CDT. Alexander around 925 AM CDT. Franklin around 930 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Nortonville, Sinclair, South Jacksonville, Jacksonville Municipal Airport, Berlin, Concord and Lake Jacksonville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 61 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 07:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lower Columbia The Flood Watch continues for the following river in Oregon and Washington Columbia River at Longview affecting I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Lower Columbia zones. The Flood Watch is replaced with a River Flood Warning for the following river in Oregon and Washington Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Greater Vancouver Area and Greater Portland Metro Area zones. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement regarding the Flood Watch for Longview will be issued by 6 pm PDT today. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Columbia River at Longview. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...Above 13.5 feet, expect minor flooding of farmland and low-lying areas not protected by levees along the Columbia. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:18 AM PDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Tuesday morning. Based on the latest projections, the Columbia at Longview is forecast to fluctuate between 11.0 and 13.0 feet through Tuesday morning. However, it is close enough to flood stage to warrant a continuation of the flood watch. - Flood stage is 13.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR

