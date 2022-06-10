ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet...including Marias Pass. Above 6000 feet, snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with up to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially on the ridgetops. * WHERE...West Glacier Region. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in the backcountry, especially for those recreating throughout the high country of the Flathead Range... Swan Range...Whitefish Range and the high country of Glacier National Park. Periods of slushy roads are possible for Marias Pass Monday night into Tuesday morning.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Orange; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Orange Counties through 245 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christmas, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, Port Saint John and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Vermilion County in east central Illinois East central Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomasboro, or near Champaign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Urbana around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Joseph, Sidney, Ogden and Homer. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 239 and 247. Interstate 74 between mile markers 182 and 197. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Severe Weather Alert for Some Areas in the Eastern United States

Severe weather is expected to hit the Eastern United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Scattered strong to severe storms have been forecasted over some portions of the region, traversing through the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, Ohio Valley, and the southern Appalachians. While severe storm systems are...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bond; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1043 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Litchfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Taylor Springs around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sorento, Reno and Woburn. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 41 and 52. This also includes Lake Lou Yaeger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer The National Weather Service in Pocatello ID has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Idaho Valley Creek at Stanley affecting Custer County. .Heavy rains combined with heightened snow melt in the central Idaho mountains have pushed some creeks and rivers in the area to rise to minor flood stage. With reduced precipitation expected over the next two days, the rivers should go below flood stage Tuesday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Valley Creek at Stanley. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.1 feet, or 1279 cfs... Lowland flooding possible from Elk Mountain Resort area downstream to the confluence of the Salmon River. Sawtooth Terra Tracts Road in Staley may have water over parts of it on the west end of town. Residents near the creek may experience seep and ponding near them. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 3.1 feet which is flood stage. - Valley Creek at Stanley`s stage was leveling off at 8:00 AM MDT - Forecast...The stage is expected to slowly decrease during the overnight hours. - Flood stage is 3.1 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 3.1 feet on 05/29/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Lawrence; Meade; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE ZIEBACH IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST WYOMING CAMPBELL CROOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, GILLETTE, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, MOORCROFT, PHILIP, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, SUNDANCE, UNION CENTER, AND WRIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT/145 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Upper Michigan, including the following counties, Gogebic and Ontonagon. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT /145 PM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT /1043 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Porcupine Mountains State Park, Mirror Lake, Clark Lake, Lake of the Clouds and White Pine. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 33.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 28.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 33.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 28.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olsburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Westmoreland, Blaine, Olsburg and Randolph. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston .Thunderstorms are expected through at least the morning hours. Some areas may see repeat thunderstorms with high rainfall rates and totals in the 3 to 6 inch range. This could lead to flash flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are expected through at least the morning hours. Some areas may see repeat thunderstorms with high rainfall rates and totals in the 3 to 6 inch range. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.2 Mon 9 AM 28.5 27.7 26.5 28.5 7 AM 6/14
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 934 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bingham Lake, or 9 miles northeast of Windom, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mountain Lake around 945 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Delft and Wilder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, MN

