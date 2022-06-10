Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer The National Weather Service in Pocatello ID has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Idaho Valley Creek at Stanley affecting Custer County. .Heavy rains combined with heightened snow melt in the central Idaho mountains have pushed some creeks and rivers in the area to rise to minor flood stage. With reduced precipitation expected over the next two days, the rivers should go below flood stage Tuesday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Valley Creek at Stanley. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.1 feet, or 1279 cfs... Lowland flooding possible from Elk Mountain Resort area downstream to the confluence of the Salmon River. Sawtooth Terra Tracts Road in Staley may have water over parts of it on the west end of town. Residents near the creek may experience seep and ponding near them. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 3.1 feet which is flood stage. - Valley Creek at Stanley`s stage was leveling off at 8:00 AM MDT - Forecast...The stage is expected to slowly decrease during the overnight hours. - Flood stage is 3.1 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 3.1 feet on 05/29/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

