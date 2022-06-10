ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead police arrest robbery suspect

By Austin Erickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police arrest a man they say committed a robbery saying he had a gun. Officers responded near Horizon...

kfgo.com

Motorcycle and commercial truck crash in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police and emergency responders received a call of a severe motorcycle crash involving a bobtail semi-truck on 12th Avenue near Interstate 29. Troopers investigating the crash learned that 33-year-old Jordan Schwitzer of Fargo was approaching the truck from westbound on 12th Avenue and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck, driven by Clark Hamre, 64, of Fergus Falls, who was southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned on 12 Ave. N.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo man facing near century behind bars for shooting two officers

(Waukesha, WI) -- A Fargo man is facing nearly 80 years in prison when he is sentenced for shooting two Wisconsin police officers. Nathanael Benton was convicted of multiple charges in a Wisconsin court Thursday, including attempted homicide. He was evading police because he was wanted for shooting someone in Fargo the week before.
fox9.com

Missing 20-month-old found safe, a quarter-mile from Minnesota home

FISHER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A missing toddler was found by search crews Sunday morning, a quarter-mile away from home, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded Sunday for the missing child in Fisher Township who had walked away from a home. Deputies were told the toddler had possibly walked away into a nearby wooded area that surrounded the property.
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -On Friday, June 10 at 2:28 p.m., Fargo PD took a report of criminal mischief. A driver in a Kia Optima claimed he had stopped at a red light at 25th St. N. and a pickup was directly in front of him. When the light turned green, the pickup didn’t move, so the driver of the Kia Optima honked his horn to get his attention. The pickup still didn’t move, so the Kia Optima drove around the truck to turn right on 25th St. N.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Barnes County fatal crash

A 51-year old Finley (ND) man was killed when his motorcycle hit a semi in Barnes County Friday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Dustin Miraldi was heading east on Highway 26 shortly before 8:00 p.m. when he lost control. The bike overturned sliding into the westbound lane striking the truck head on. The NDHP says Miraldi was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo police say there’s ‘no wait’ response for an active shooter situation

FARGO (KFGO) – There’s pointed criticism and a federal investigation into how law enforcement handled the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Fargo’s newly organized citizens Advisory and Oversight Board heard from police on how they respond to an active shooter. Sgt. Tom Shaw trains the department’s officers...
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Structure fire in Bemidji, building and contents a total loss

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 179 Gem Lane NE in the City of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential-type structure engulfed. Firefighters went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior- they were on scene for around two hours.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Officers Respond to ‘Boat Rage’ Incident on Toad Lake

TOAD LAKE (KDLM) – Officers were called to Toad Lake on Tuesday for a ‘boat rage’ incident. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a person spraying for aquatic invasive vegetation with the Minnesota DNR was approached by a male boater. The man used aggressive language to try to force the man working to leave.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor will not be cited following I-94 crash

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie will not be cited for a collision on I-94 in Fargo early Thursday. State Patrol Sgt. Adam Malafa says Borgie struck a DOT sign with his pickup on I-94 at 45th Street S shortly before 6:30 a.m. He says Borgie suffered minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man jailed in Moorhead following I-94 pursuit

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit on I-94 east of Barnesville Wed. morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said a deputy was attempting to pull the driver over for speeding shortly before 11 a.m. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-94 before exiting onto Highway 108 in Wilkin County. He turned around and headed back west on I-94.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

