KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police. Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO