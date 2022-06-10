Capitol riot hearings could impact legal case against former President Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will aim to...
Actually watching some of this new video footage has me in tears 😭… I couldn’t believe my eyes 👀 01/06/2021… it was akin to watching on 9/11.. you’d think 💭 it was a movie.. but, these were mostly older white males actually beating the same people they say they love… Lord have mercy.. 😔
All we can do is hope that the majority of the Americans will see it for what it was. Trump will be a bad stain in our children's history books for generations to come. Of course he will be long gone bou his family will live with it for generations to come. I wonder how the Nixon family feels about all this?
they are doing that cause they don't want him to run for president. everybody puts him down but if it wasn't for him nobody would be gotten a stemloums check something Biden won't do
