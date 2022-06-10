Court to pay Seattle light rail station attack suspect $250 a day he's not in treatment

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police need help identifying two suspects – possibly a mother and son – accused of attacking a woman in a parking lot. Authorities say the woman was in the parking lot of Staples on 196th St SW on May 21, when the two suspects violently attacked her. It is not known what led to the attack, but investigators say the victim has only been in Washington a few weeks, and both she and the suspects are not known to each other.

