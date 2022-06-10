Court to pay Seattle light rail station attack suspect $250 a day he's not in treatment

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police need help identifying two suspects – possibly a mother and son – accused of attacking a woman in a parking lot. Authorities say the woman was in the parking lot of Staples on 196th St SW on May 21, when the two suspects violently attacked her. It is not known what led to the attack, but investigators say the victim has only been in Washington a few weeks, and both she and the suspects are not known to each other.
The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration” services on April 15, after he was found incompetent...
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police are asking for the public's help in finding 77-year-old Reddy Bocretzion. Police say Bocretzion has dementia. He was last seen wearing a gray and black beanie, black jacket and black pants at the YMCA at 16601 NE 80th St in Redmond.
SEATTLE — Alexander Jay is accused of multiple violent random attacks on women in Seattle and during a hearing in King County Superior Court last month he was found incompetent to stand trial. But the state hasn’t been able yet to provide that treatment so the state Department of...
SEATTLE - Seattle has paid $500,000 to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the father of a 19-year-old man shot and killed after police abandoned a precinct in the city during racial justice protests in June 2020. The Seattle Times reports that Horace Anderson and the estate of his late...
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say two people are in the hospital after they were shot in a parking lot early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 8800 block of S. Hosmer St. around 3 a.m. According to police, a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were...
The city of Seattle has paid $500,000 to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the father of a 19-year-old man shot and killed after Seattle police abandoned their East Precinct on Capitol Hill during racial justice protests in June 2020. Horace Anderson and the estate of his dead son, Horace...
RENTON, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot outside a Burger King in Renton Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Sunset Blvd North around 9:45 p.m. Police say the man was shot multiple times in his car. He was taken...
The city of Kent, a suburb of Seattle, will pay $1,520,000 to former assistant police chief Derek Kammerzell if he agrees to go away quietly. This after disciplining Kammerzell for posting the rank insignia of an SS Obergruppenfuhrer above the nameplate on his office door and joking about the Holocaust.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police robbery detectives are asking for your help to identify a man who snatched a woman's purse and threw her to the ground in the process. At approximately 8:06 a.m. on May 27, he parked a black Toyota Camry (WA/BZY9289) on Taylor Ave N just south of Harrison St.
KENT, Wash. (AP) — In a story published June 11, 2022, about the city of Kent, Washington, agreeing to pay more than $1.5 million to settle a dispute with a former assistant police chief, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the interim city chief administrative officer: Arthur “Pat” Fitzpatrick, not Fiztpatrick.
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A man accused of stealing and flipping a car with an infant inside remains in jail Friday evening, where he is facing several charges, authorities said. Kevin G. Myhre, 32, did not appear in court during a morning preliminary hearing, where the King County Prosecutors' Office indicated it could files charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run, a spokesman for the office said.
Terry stop: Today, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that, actually, race and ethnicity do matter when cops interact with people. Now, courts must consider the race and ethnicity of a seized person when determining the legality of a police seizure. The Seattle Times has the full story. Rain, rain,...
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Ferndale Police Department (FPD) officer responded to a report of a theft of a motor home from a storage facility in April. Researching the vehicle registration revealed a new registered owner located in Yelm, Washington. According to an affidavit of probable cause prepared by FPD...
Tacoma, Washington was founded in 1874 and is the third-largest city in Washington. Tacoma, Washington is located on Commencement bay in western Washington. It’s just south of Puget Sound. It is located 25 miles northeastern of Olympia and 26 mi south of Seattle. Mount Ranier’s summit is approximately 40 miles southeast of Seattle and dominates the skyline.Mu.
Health officials in Washington state say they have confirmed a case of shellfish poisoning in a person who ate butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The paralytic shellfish poisoning illness was found in a Snohomish County resident who experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue and...
SEATTLE — The man charged with causing the death last month of a 23-year-old driver whose car had broken down on the side of Interstate 5 just over the Ship Canal Bridge pleaded not guilty Thursday during an appearance before a King County judge Thursday. Justin Kuo, 22, appeared...
Last month, a deputy responded to a report of a burglary and arrived at the scene of an empty storage unit. The victim told police that about $100,000 worth of collectibles, including many toys and figurines, were now missing.
Comments / 0