Seattle, WA

Court to pay Seattle light rail station attack suspect $250 a day he's not in treatment

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Jay was ordered to undergo inpatient...

www.king5.com

q13fox.com

Lynnwood Police seek ID on suspected mom, son duo who attacked woman

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police need help identifying two suspects – possibly a mother and son – accused of attacking a woman in a parking lot. Authorities say the woman was in the parking lot of Staples on 196th St SW on May 21, when the two suspects violently attacked her. It is not known what led to the attack, but investigators say the victim has only been in Washington a few weeks, and both she and the suspects are not known to each other.
MyNorthwest

Washington state ordered to pay light-rail attack suspect $250 a day

The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration” services on April 15, after he was found incompetent...
KOMO News

Missing Person: Redmond Police looking for Reddy Bocretzion, 77

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police are asking for the public's help in finding 77-year-old Reddy Bocretzion. Police say Bocretzion has dementia. He was last seen wearing a gray and black beanie, black jacket and black pants at the YMCA at 16601 NE 80th St in Redmond.
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle pays $500K to settle suit over 19-year-old’s death inside CHOP

SEATTLE - Seattle has paid $500,000 to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the father of a 19-year-old man shot and killed after police abandoned a precinct in the city during racial justice protests in June 2020. The Seattle Times reports that Horace Anderson and the estate of his late...
KOMO News

Police investigating after two shot in Tacoma early Saturday morning

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say two people are in the hospital after they were shot in a parking lot early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 8800 block of S. Hosmer St. around 3 a.m. According to police, a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Help Seattle Police identify purse snatcher who flung victim to the ground

SEATTLE - Seattle Police robbery detectives are asking for your help to identify a man who snatched a woman's purse and threw her to the ground in the process. At approximately 8:06 a.m. on May 27, he parked a black Toyota Camry (WA/BZY9289) on Taylor Ave N just south of Harrison St.
wtmj.com

Correction: Police Chief-Nazi Insignia-Settlement story

KENT, Wash. (AP) — In a story published June 11, 2022, about the city of Kent, Washington, agreeing to pay more than $1.5 million to settle a dispute with a former assistant police chief, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the interim city chief administrative officer: Arthur “Pat” Fitzpatrick, not Fiztpatrick.
KENT, WA
KIMA TV

Man arrested after allegedly stealing, flipping car with baby inside, police say

SEATTLE (KOMO) — A man accused of stealing and flipping a car with an infant inside remains in jail Friday evening, where he is facing several charges, authorities said. Kevin G. Myhre, 32, did not appear in court during a morning preliminary hearing, where the King County Prosecutors' Office indicated it could files charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run, a spokesman for the office said.
nomadlawyer.org

Tacoma : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Tacoma , Washington

Tacoma, Washington was founded in 1874 and is the third-largest city in Washington. Tacoma, Washington is located on Commencement bay in western Washington. It’s just south of Puget Sound. It is located 25 miles northeastern of Olympia and 26 mi south of Seattle. Mount Ranier’s summit is approximately 40 miles southeast of Seattle and dominates the skyline.Mu.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Butter clams cause shellfish poisoning in WA resident

Health officials in Washington state say they have confirmed a case of shellfish poisoning in a person who ate butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The paralytic shellfish poisoning illness was found in a Snohomish County resident who experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue and...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

