Springfield, OH

Tornado takes down 90 trees at Springfield Country Club

By Katie Kapusta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An EF-1 tornado was confirmed just north of Springfield after a storm ripped through the area on the evening of June 8. That storm took down nearly 100 trees at a local country club. What You Need To Know. An EF-1 tornado hit the area...

iheart.com

EF2 Tornado confirmed last week

Last week's storms that rolled through the area produced a confirmed EF2 tornado. The National Weather Service says the twister first touched down in Adelphi near the Ross-Hocking County line and stayed on the ground for more than five miles and traveled into Vinton County. The tornado did damage to trees, with the first evidence of damage discovered near the entrance to Tar Hollow State Park on State Route 327. Officials in Athens County say debris and tree limbs were scattered throughout the area as a result of that.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Miami The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northeastern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Fletcher, Tremont City, Casstown, Thackery, Westville, Haven View, Millerstown, Terre Haute, Lawrenceville, Dialton and Buck Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Greenville Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of flames coming from a house in the 4600 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road before 8:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple fire agencies on the scene. We are working...
GREENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County faces clean up after Wednesday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Storms wreaked havoc across Ohio Wednesday night and some areas faced tornado warnings as well. Hocking County was one of those places which had a tornado warning had a busy day of clean up Thursday. There have been a lot of down trees and a lot of debris, especially down some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

NWS: 6 tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms

CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Perry County

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township. The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Bison calf born at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park in Ohio

GALLOWAY, Ohio — A bison herd at Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks' Battelle Darby Creek grew by one over the weekend. The park said a bison calf was born over the weekend. The park posted to its Facebook page with pictures of the herd with the new bison...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Huge Tornadoes touch down throughout Ohio and cause MASSIVE Damage

Multiple tornadoes ripped throughout Ohio yesterday causing not only severe damage but wide spread power outages. A major tornado still not rated yet hit Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton at 6:22 p.m. This large tornado hit severely damaged the Meijer Distribution Center in the area. Accuweather reports "Tipp...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Zanesville Bar has Liquor License Suspended

The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of a bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville. The Ohio State Patrol said the suspension at the Little Tijuana Bar follows an investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the investigation began in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Enough with the tornadoes

Enough already with the tornadoes. It sure seems like we’re getting a lot more of them than we used to. I grew up around here, and I hardly remember ever running for the basement because of imminent tornadoes. In the last few years, it seems to happen all the time.
TROY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE

