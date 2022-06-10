Tornado takes down 90 trees at Springfield Country Club

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Miami The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northeastern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Fletcher, Tremont City, Casstown, Thackery, Westville, Haven View, Millerstown, Terre Haute, Lawrenceville, Dialton and Buck Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO