Suspects who robbed woman at gunpoint at Georgia convenience store sentenced to 25 years in prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Kerrick McCaslin (left) and Brandon Devontae Kemp (right) Brandon Devontae Kemp, 29, of Smyrna, (right) and Kerrick McCaslin, 24, of Atlanta, (left) have been sentenced to prison for armed robbery and other crimes.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been sentenced for the armed robbery of a woman and theft at a Circle K convenience store.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced Brandon Devontae Kemp, 29, of Smyrna, and Kerrick McCaslin, 24, of Atlanta, have been sentenced to prison for armed robbery and other crimes.

Charges resulting in sentencing stem from an armed robbery that occurred just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2020, at the Circle K/Flash Foods on Highway 92 in Woodstock.

Just after midnight, Kemp and McCaslin arrived at Flash Foods and hung around inside the store for about an hour before standing outside the front door to smoke.

Shortly after, both men spotted a woman alone pumping gas and attempted to take her vehicle at gunpoint.

McCaslin pulled a firearm while Kemp climbed into the driver’s seat.

Frightened, the victim ran into the store, carrying her keys, seeking help.

McCaslin then grabbed the victim’s purse from inside her vehicle, and the two men fled on foot.

An employee called 911, and Woodstock Police responded.

After speaking with the employee and the victim, police reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Hours later, Walmart employees spotted the suspects inside the store at approximately 6 a.m. and alerted Woodstock Police, who arrested the men.

McCaslin was carrying the loaded pistol used in the crime in the waistband of his pants, while Kemp held the victim’s cash. Police found the victim’s wallet and wristlet under a shelving unit near where Kemp was arrested and her purse next to a dumpster, which was located in the flight path from Circle K to Walmart.

Prior to trial, McCaslin pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Late last month, Judge Matthew O. Simmons sentenced him to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder to be served on probation.

A Cherokee County jury found Kemp guilty of all charges, including armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

Simmons sentenced Kemp on May 25, 2022, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years to run consecutively.

“We are pleased with this guilty verdict and the sentences for both defendants,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. “Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement and the prosecution of this case, two dangerous criminals will no longer be on our streets. Our hearts go out to the victim who was understandably traumatized.”

Comments / 57

Connie Bennett
3d ago

For those of you whining it's too harsh of a sentence no it's not. It could've been your daughter, wife, mom, grandma or granddaughter then would you say the same thing when you see her traumatized to go out. If there were more stiff sentencing people would be deterred from doing such acts for fear of losing their freedom. Good for this judge.

Reply(2)
20
local truth 100
3d ago

I hate crime as much as anyone. And this one was heinous. But cmon 1 will do 10 yrs and the other gets life without parole. Cmon now cold blooded killers get less of a sentence than that.

Reply(8)
12
Kira Wesley
3d ago

Good riddance! Hopefully, the “harsh” conviction will send a message to other criminals. Repeat offenders should always be given harsher sentences. They do not deserve to continue living amongst law abiding citizens, crime after crime.

Reply(1)
6
