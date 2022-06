Opelika police say a 16-year-old faces charges after several robberies and briefly escaped after slipping out of his handcuffs. Police say at about 8AM today, they and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2800 Block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka. The juvenile was arrested on two counts of robbery first degree, related to robberies at a convenience store and in several mobile home parks off Pepperell Parkway.

2 DAYS AGO