Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - On June 8, the Sitka Juvenile Probation Officer took two juvenile males into custody in regard to the arson in Crescent Harbor on May 20. The 14-year-old and 13-year-old were charged with one felony count of Arson in the First Degree, one felony count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, with additional charges pending.

2 DAYS AGO