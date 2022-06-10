ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ReliaQuest is New Sponsor of Tampa's Former Outback Bowl

By Gordon Byrd
 3 days ago

TAMPA -- The former Outback Bowl is now the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Tampa cybersecurity company signed a four year deal to become title sponsor of the bowl that's been based in the Bay area since the 80's.

Tampa Bay Bowl Association chair Troy Atlas calls ReliaQuest "a key business leader in the Tampa Bay area" and says the sponsorship is a "21st Century partnership."

The bowl's deals with ESPN, the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference and ACC/Notre Dame will continue.

The bowl association estimates that its economic impact over the past 36 years has been in excess of one billion dollars.

Outback's sponsorship lasted for 26 years, one of the longest in the bowl system.

Photo: Canva/Reliaquest

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

