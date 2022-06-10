ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch: Twins smash back-to-back-to-back homers to open rubber game with Yankees

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLhFQ_0g6B8Zyj00

The Twins opened Thursday's game by pummeling the Yankees ace.

The Minnesota Twins opened Thursday's game with a bang (or more specifically three of them) as they smashed back-to-back-to-back home runs off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning.

After the Yankees opened the game with a run in the top of the first, Luis Arraez took Cole deep for a leadoff homer to tie things up. Once Arraez finished celebrating his first home run of the season, Byron Buxton crushed the next pitch, launching a 422-foot bomb to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Correa didn't want to feel left out, so he hit a home run of his own, putting the Twins ahead 3-1 against the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

After pummeling fellow Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes Jr. on Wednesday night, Minnesota is looking for a rare series victory against New York. For now, Twins fans can revel in some sweet Yankee tears.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Homer, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Could Not Believe What Tony La Russa Did

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa did the unthinkable yesterday during the team’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Dodgers ahead of the White Sox 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Trea Turner stood at the plate against left-hander Bennett Sousa.
NBC Sports

Rangers fan sucker punches Lightning fan while exiting MSG

A Tampa Bay Lightning fan appeared to have been knocked unconscious after being sucker-punched by a New York Rangers fan while leaving Thursday's game at Madison Square Garden. Video of the incident, which was captured by a fan and posted on social media, shows the attacker turning around and punching...
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
FanSided

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier right after he badmouthed the Yankees

Clint Frazier made comments about his former team, the New York Yankees, but was DFA’d by the Chicago Cubs just prior to the start of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs are in the Bronx this weekend to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series. That meant it was outfielder Clint Frazier’s return to Yankee Stadium, who has been rather outspoken about his former team. In fact, he revealed ahead of the series that he “doesn’t miss some of the things” on the Yankees.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Minnesota Twins
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

Byron Buxton smashed two home runs as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, hitting a solo home run into the upper deck to put Minnesota on the board in the first inning. After Issac Paredes tied the game with a home run in the second, Buxton responded in the fifth, sending his second bomb of the night into the Twins' bullpen to put Minnesota back on top in the fifth inning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
323
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy