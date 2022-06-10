ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Developer looks to transform former Letsche Elementary School into mixed-income housing

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA developer is looking to revitalize the former Letsche Elementary School in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood into mixed-income housing. The city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday authorized a Rental Gap Program loan of about $950,000 to Beacon Communities Services for the project. The board also agreed to sell the developer a plot...

