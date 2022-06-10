Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

EDWARDSVILLE — A new series of trails and paths for pedestrians and bicyclists is coming into focus in Edwardsville. Officials are in the final stages of drafting a plan to create new pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians. They say the project would build on the city’s current trail system, which is used primarily for recreation, to establish an alternative transportation network for residents and visitors to get around town without using a car.

