Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

GODFREY - A southern Illinois firm is proposing to bring fiber optics to Godfrey, village trustees learned Tuesday night.
Mike Phalin, Market Development Manager for Clearwave Fiber, LLC., said his company is interested in providing fiber optic internet and phone service to every house and business in Godfrey.
A map on the company's website shows it currently provides such service in Collinsville and Highland. Fiber optics uses thin flexible fibers of glass, or other transparent solids, to transmit light signals, chiefly for telecommunications or the internal examination of the body.
