Measure C to change city clerk to appointed position edges closer to defeat in Carlsbad

A measure that would allow Carlsbad to appoint its city clerk appears heading for defeat. (Union-Tribune)

A ballot measure that would switch Carlsbad's city clerk position from elected to appointed edged closer to defeat in the latest unofficial results released Thursday, with no votes leading yes votes by 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent, or 95 votes out of the 23,629 votes counted so far.

Measure C, which needs a simple majority to pass, was losing by only nine votes in the initial results released Tuesday night by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office. The next round of additional results is expected to be released late Monday afternoon.

Of the 18 cities in San Diego County, only three — Carlsbad, Oceanside and National City — elect their city clerks. Oceanside voters defeated a similar measure in 2020 that would have made both its city clerk and city treasurer positions appointed. About 80 percent of cities in the state appoint the position.

The city clerk position is required by state law. The person with the job is responsible for publishing public notices of meetings, taking minutes, responding to requests for public records and a number of ceremonial and election-related duties.

Proponents of the measure say having the city manager appoint someone to the position would allow the selection of someone with professional training and experience. Opponents of appointment say an election provides more checks and balances and a higher level of public accountability.

The Carlsbad City Council decided in March to put the measure on the ballot after former City Clerk Barbara Engleson stepped down to move outside the city. Since then, the duties have been filled by Faviola Medina, city clerk services manager and formerly the senior deputy clerk. Engleson's four-year term was set to expire at the end of this year.

Engleson was appointed in January 2013 to take the place of the previous longtime city clerk, Lorraine Wood, after Wood was elected to the Carlsbad City Council. Engleson was then elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018. She, Wood and previous city clerks since 1970 have run unopposed in Carlsbad.

City officials have said that if the position is appointed, it could be handled by someone already on the staff at a savings of about $40,000 annually. The estimate includes the elected position's salary, car and telephone allowances and other benefits.

All Carlsbad elected officials serve in what are considered part-time positions. The city clerk’s salary is $12,840 a year, according to the city website.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .