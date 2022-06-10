ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BrownsDigest

Former Browns DC Gregg Williams Heading to XFL

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCVIF_0g6B8FZR00

Cleveland Browns former defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, is heading to coach in the XFL.

Former NFL head coach and Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has a new job. Williams is heading to the XFL to be a defensive coordinator, the league announced.

The XFL is made up of eight teams and Williams will call the defense for head coach Reggie Barlow. In terms of which team, that is not yet known. Williams was with the New York Jets from 2019-20 as their defensive coordinator. Before that, Williams was Cleveland’s defensive coordinator in 2017-18, then the interim head coach in 2018 after Hue Jackson was fired.

Williams was a head coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 03 and has double-digit years as a defensive coordinator. At 63 years old, Williams is heading to the XFL where he is at least an experienced name for the league. Which looks to be a nice hire for them at the time, no matter how Williams did in his recent years in the NFL.

Back in 2012, Williams was suspended from the NFL as a result of his admitted involvement in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal. Something that stands out in his career.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

How The Browns Reportedly Feel About Deshaun Watson After Latest Allegations

This week a new plaintiff came forward with more troubling allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. So how does the team feel about the allegations against him?. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns appear unmoved by the latest allegations. Per the report, they are "still all...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks Browns QB Baker Mayfield could buy his freedom if he were willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a trade. He adds Cleveland would prefer not to take this situation to training camp. However, one source wasn’t sure that idea would appeal to...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Browns Dc#Cleveland Browns#The New York Jets#The Buffalo Bills#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peaceful protests? In 1987, Jack Del Rio scuffled with Chiefs great Otis Taylor over replacement players

It has not been a banner week for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. His comments about the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol, which Del Rio referred to as a “dust-up,” did not go over well. Del Rio eventually had to apologize, both the NAACP and the Fritz Pollard Alliance called for his firing, and he was fined $100,000 by the team, proof of which was a statement released by head coach Ron Rivera. Del Rio’s comments, in which he referred to the insurrection as a “dust-up,” may be the “nail in the coffin” when it comes to the Commanders’ hopes for a new stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
FastBreak on FanNation

You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the NBA Draft will also take place at the end of the month. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has workouts coming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards (he's also already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks).
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cooper Kupp pushing for receiver to return to the Rams

After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy back in February, the Los Angeles Rams have spent the offseason largely taking care of some in-house business. They inked quarterback Matthew Stafford to a $160 million extension in March and just this week executed mega-contracts with both defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wideout Cooper Kupp. While that trio makes up the majority of L.A.'s Super Bowl-winning core, there is still another piece from that championship squad they have yet to retain: Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns And Panthers Having Trade Talks About Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly having trade talks with the Carolina Panthers for Baker Mayfield. This is not a new headline, for months we have been hearing of the Panthers’ potential interest in Mayfield. The fact is the Panthers have Sam Darnold who is in the same draft class...
ESPN

Don Perkins, 6-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --  Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before his professional career, said Perkins died Thursday. No cause of death was revealed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown’s Kings coaching staff revealed

Mike Brown’s coaching staff with the Sacramento Kings has been revealed. Brown was named the head coach of the Kings on May 8. He started to build his staff and identify his assistants almost immediately. On Friday, we learned that the contracts for his assistants have been finalized. Brown’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Hawks Rumors: Trades, Collins, Bogdanovic, Draft, Wesley

The Pelicans are receiving calls about the No. 8 overall pick and the team is willing to listen to offers, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports. David Griffin has traded down in the past during his New Orleans tenure, moving the No. 4 overall pick to Atlanta back in 2019 for a package of picks, including […] The post Hawks Rumors: Trades, Collins, Bogdanovic, Draft, Wesley appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy