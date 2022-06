Georgia is set to play a relatively prominent role in the Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reportedly testifying to the committee. Raffensperger is also up for re-election and we look at his Democratic challengers, who are in a runoff. Plus, some in the Republican want to change Georgia’s open primary system after thousands crossed over to vote in the GOP races.

