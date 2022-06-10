ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman Used Apple AirTag to Track and Kill Boyfriend With Her Car: Cops

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly used an AirTag to track her boyfriend down, accuse him of cheating on her, and then fatally run him over with her car. Witnesses who spoke to police said...

Apple Insider

Man murdered after girlfriend used AirTag to investigate cheating

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A woman has been charged with murder for repeatedly running over a man in Indianapolis over claims of infidelity, apparently discovered by tracking his car usingAirTag.
Daily Beast

Woman Accused of Drunkenly Killing Boston Cop Boyfriend Faces Murder Charge

A Massachusetts professor accused of drunkenly mowing down her cop boyfriend in January will now face a charge of second-degree murder, an upgrade from the manslaughter charge previously filed against her, The Boston Globe reports. Karen Read, 42, is accused of killing longtime Boston police officer John O’Keefe after a night of barhopping during a nor’easter that dropped up to 20 inches of snow in the area. Police allege she got behind the wheel to drive home from a friend’s house but struck her partner along the way, killing him. Read allegedly continued home as usual, however, leaving O’Keefe in a snowbank, undiscovered until the following morning. Prosecutors said in court that Read was heard telling paramedics at the scene, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to NBC 10. Read was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge and paid $50K to be bailed out. She was re-arrested Thursday, however, after a grand jury indicted her on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision. She has pleaded not guilty to the new counts.
CBS Boston

Police officer's girlfriend indicted on second-degree murder charge

BOSTON – A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted 42-year-old Karen Read for second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.  She is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Friday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.O'Keefe was found dead in a snowbank outside a home in Canton after a blizzard on January 29.Investigators believe Read had just dropped him off at the home when she hit him with her car and drove off. Read was arrested in February and pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge. She has been free on $50,000 cash bail. 
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
