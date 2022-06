OCEANSIDE — An electric vehicle shuttle pilot program serving Downtown Oceanside will officially begin operations on Monday, June 13. The “gO’side” five-passenger electric shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Shuttles can be hailed via the “Ride Circuit” smartphone app and choosing Oceanside as the location, or by flagging down a shuttle in an area that is safe to stop for passenger boarding. The service will be free initially; however, based on ridership, a nominal fare may be instated at a later date.

2 DAYS AGO