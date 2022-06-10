Montgomery County municipalities receive $7 million in monthly sales tax revenue

NEEDVILLE – Officials with the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s office says they were on scene Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood after a truck dumps 50 gallons of gasoline out. According to FBCFMO, the spillage happened on Highway 36 at Dolores Road. Fort Bend County Hazmat Response Team...
Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, or Habitat MCTX, will host a June 25 workshop to show families how they can apply for the nonprofit’s affordable housing and repair programs. The program will be hosted at the Montgomery County Central Library in Conroe. The home ownership programs require families to partner…
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/65-deputies-converge-on-east-montgomery-county-result-39-arrests-2/
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for today, Saturday June 11, from 11 a.m. until 8 o’clock this evening. Heat index values for portions of south central and southeast Texas, including Montgomery County, up to 108 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding a catalytic converter theft that occurred June 10, 2022, in the 24000 block of Pitkin Rd. Spring, TX. A suspect vehicle appears to be a tan Ford SUV bearing license plate…
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W….
On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the hundreds of marches planned across the country as part of the March For Our Lives movement, only one was planned in Montgomery County. Around 200 attendees came out in The Woodlands Saturday morning to demand action on gun violence in America.
Police officers’ delayed response in confronting the Uvalde mass shooter is coming under scrutiny as parents of victims demand accountability. Retired Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says a subconscious internal conflict may have been at play. “Police officers are taught from the time that they enter the police academy that they must survive…You cannot teach someone to have courage or heart or empathy or compassion or humanity. That’s something that comes from within.” Pruitt also points out that “law enforcement has been behind some very stringent gun laws…like background checks and red flag laws,” but is “not being listened to in these cases.”June 12, 2022.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Donald L. Brite, were issued on 13thth May, 2022, in Cause No. 22-42794-P, pending in the County Court at Law 2, Montgomery County, Texas, to:. William L. Brite. The residence of such Executor is Montgomery County, Texas. The…
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested in College Station for trying to sell a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County. Zachary Guyton was trying to sell the vehicle when a potential buyer noticed suspicious activity in the sale and contacted the authorities. College Station police checked...
Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, along with the Attorney General of Texas, resolved an environmental enforcement action against Sesco Cement, Corp. for violations of state environmental laws at a cement packaging and distribution facility in East Harris County. Sesco agreed to pay $480,000 in civil penalties, pay the County’s...
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Indian citizen residing in Houston is the latest suspect taken into custody on charges related to a large nationwide conspiracy to commit mail fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Anirudha Kalkote was arrested in Virginia and brought to Texas Friday to face the...
AUSTIN, Texas — Southeast Texas law enforcement officials are being recognized for their commitment to making the community a safer place. Three law enforcement officers in Chambers County and two law enforcement officers in Jefferson County received the Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor on Friday, June 10, 2022.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hot and sunny summertime weather remains the theme for the weekend in Montgomery County, with high temperatures reaching 100 degrees for much of the area, according to Space City Weather. With record high temperatures expected through the weekend, Conroe’s Salvation Army has put a cooling station in place outside the Corps building at 304 Avenue E near downtown Conroe. “Anyone can get ice cold water and make sure to stay hydrated,” said Lt. James Guzman. To help residents stay cool in their home, the Salvation Army is also giving away box fans.
From the looks of this charming beach bungalow, you'd never guess that it was built in 1913 and was two weeks away from the wrecking ball when Michael and Ashley Cordray of the Magnolia Network's "Restoring Galveston" got hold of it a few years ago. Now on the market for...
Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
It was a little under a month ago that the Angelina County & Cities Health District closed Mom's Diner at 420 W.Frank Ave in Lufkin. They have since reopened and customers are being served once again. Now Omar Estrada, the Environmental Division Director for the Angelina County and Cities Health...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Conroe man was among 31 people who were arrested in Idaho before they were able to riot near a Pride event, according to local authorities. The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Police said they found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the U-Haul after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.
U.S. Rep. Green says common-sense gun safety is possible. Congressman Al Green (D) of the 9th Congressional District, is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says common-sense gun laws are possible as long as both sides use reality as a benchmark. “You can have...
