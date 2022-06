Peacock and Participant have announced the World Premiere of civil rights documentary Lowndes County and The Road to Black Power at Tribeca Festival on June 14th. Told through first-person testimony and captivating archival footage, the film chronicles a group of courageous, young Black activists who put their lives on the line not just to secure the right to vote, but for Black Power in Lowndes County, Alabama.

